24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

ABC News Live: New York City begins enforcing vaccine mandate as schools reopen

Plus, the growing movement fighting for the &ldquo;right to repair&rdquo; and a South Carolina murder mystery deepens.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live