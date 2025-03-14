ABC News obtains 911 call in Idaho college killings

ABC News has obtained the 911 call in the gruesome Idaho college killings that authorities believe was placed eight hours after four students were stabbed to death in their off-campus home.

March 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live