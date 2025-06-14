ABC News' Stephanie Ramos shares her experience being deployed to Iraq

During the Army's 250th anniversary parade, ABC News' Stephanie Ramos described her experience being deployed to Iraq: "What really sits with me is the work we did with the children there."

June 14, 2025

