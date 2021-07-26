Now Playing: Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 3 key moments

Now Playing: 2nd Republican joins committee to investigate Capitol riot

Now Playing: Unvaccinated Republicans don't want to be 'indoctrinated': Chris Christie

Now Playing: 'We're about 90 percent of the way there' on infrastructure deal: Portman

Now Playing: Speaker Pelosi plans to name more Republicans to Jan. 6 commission

Now Playing: Biden campaigns for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe

Now Playing: Are Americans’ concerns over inflation inflated? | FiveThirtyEight

Now Playing: Tensions continue in House over Jan. 6 commission

Now Playing: Biden signs bill to give more money to victims of violent crimes

Now Playing: Pelosi considers inviting Republicans to join select committee after GOP pulls out

Now Playing: Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer announces run for Senate in Iowa

Now Playing: The latest on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

Now Playing: $3 billion in Commerce recovery grants announced

Now Playing: ABC News Update: COVID-19 hospital admissions rising in 36 states

Now Playing: Pelosi: Will not let Republican ‘antics’ stand in the way of finding the truth

Now Playing: ABC News Live: New COVID-19 cases triple over past month as delta variant spreads

Now Playing: Partisan fallout in Jan. 6 riot investigation

Now Playing: Pelosi discusses Jan. 6 committee