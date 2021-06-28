Transcript for ABC News Update: Hope turns to desperation after Surfside building collapse

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us in today's update it is day five in the search for survivors in the deadly high rise collapse in Surfside Florida at least nine people have been killed and more than 150. Are still unaccounted for. This is rescuers worked around the clock and family members are holding out hope. The Miami Dade fire chief says they have found some voids or air pockets in the rubble are teen is on the scene with the latest. An overnight president Biden ordered airstrikes near the Iraq Syria border. The administration says the airstrikes targeted Iranian backed militias in retaliation for recent attacks against the US. Troops and facilities in Iraq as well. Iraq is already vowing revenge saying it will continue to target US forces. I nearly 25 million people nationwide are under excessive heat warnings this morning. The Pacific northwest is seeing record high temperatures Portland had a record 112. Degrees Seattle reached 104. Seven states in the west are in the midst of a heat wave and we could see more record highs today. And families are growing more desperate for news on missing loved ones in Surfside Florida. Police escorted some family members of the site of the building collapse yesterday now some say they're holding out hope. While others say they're looking for closure ABC's richter Kendall has the latest on the rescue efforts. This is our part commanding control and planning chants. ABC news getting an inside look at the pace of operations for Miami Dade fire rescue is Florida task force one. An elite unit that's been deployed to disasters all over the world. But this one hit home. What keeps you guys going for us first team members know folks individuals. Are trapped in doubt. That it agreed that were victims this event. The process is when speaking. Relatives asked for DNA samples to help identify those found in the rubble. They bring unique characteristics for the missing such as tattoos and scholars Dixon Wilson whose grandparents or any in Miriam knocking lived on the third floor. Says that his family has gotten sixteen phone calls from the apartment landline only to. He got if you still to come together and we're just trying to rationalize. What's happening here and we're just trying to get answers that. Earlier this morning Robin Roberts speaking with Miami Dade fire rescue chief video Perez. About the search and rescue efforts. We have the latest technology as far as rescue equipment. We del solar systems I can hear we got unnerved founder of ground sonar systems that can detect. Victims we have we've brought in. Huge trains to helpless in this big slabs of concrete and obviously that's gonna aid us so we can get inside and then again find those boys. That we know might possibly be there and and you know. US kills people. Major Kenneth thanks for that we're expecting officials to hold a press conference in just a few minutes we'll bring that to you live. When it happens in the meantime relatives have been asked to find DNA samples and describe unique characteristics like tattoos and scars. To help identify those found in the rubble Stephanie Ramos joins me live now from Surfside us more on that. Stephanie right now more than 150 people are still under unaccounted for so as you're talking to these failed ways. What sticks out you most about how they're react. Jing given it's still a waiting game right now for so many of them. Well Diane that you said it it is a waiting game and we've been here for five days now and it's good look at what we first got here we we could feel that hold from a lot of the families we could see the hole but. A lot of that hope is turn into desperation at standing right here we've seen the families come out of the hotel. Behind me that's for the reunification center is is being held and that's where they're getting their brief scenes in getting information that they need and it's it's hard to watch it's painful because you see these feelings walking by here. The they've they've got you know read IA is in you can tell that. They've been crying the grief is written all over their face in all they can do. Is of wheat and an end and yesterday as you mentioned. These families had an opportunity to go to the site of the wreckage. And an NCAA and it was it it was painful as you can imagine it and officials clearly trying to comfort these families and do what they can. Two. Give them the information that they need and also tend to them so that they know that officials here on the ground. And the search and rescue teams are doing everything they can't to find their loved ones. Reaction to hearing the fire chief say that they found some air pockets. In the rubble because that not only can help rescuers navigated tunnel through the rubble to try to find people. But it also create some space within the rubble where they may be able to find survivors. Exactly and it that's that's what gives these families hope and knowing that there are these pockets at. There is possibly a chance and we've heard from officials for the last couple a days say that this is not. A recovery effort this is still very much a search and rescue effort because. As you mentioned there are these pockets that they found and there is a chance so they are not giving up hope. And their families day in and day out they are coming here they're walking down the street they're going to the hotel and they are just haul routes. Waiting they haven't heard from their loved ones. In days is being Knoll that they were in that tower and they're just waiting for that information but knowing that there may be pockets gives them just a little bit more hope. Kenseth banner yesterday you spoke with a family who just found out that their family members were killed in the collapse I want to play a clip of that for you. And then just get your reaction. Everything that I had. All of them came that I had. You know wait when a week because like getting hot Madison would be willing to me now we're high and prevent. Not what I want it's got. Now we know that there aren't me. Cynthia and you talked to a lot of families is a unique to hear this it's not every day that you hear from someone who just found out they lost family members. That for them that help to ease their pain because of how difficult it was just not knowing. It exactly and at what we see here is that their families. Are afraid of the unknown but with that particular family that you're you just heard from the coal or tease her sister are. And was I identified yesterday and her nephew was also identified there are three other family members. That were in that same apartment with Anna and Louise the nephew but the of their. B have not been found. But. Mean did you see because he spoke with her a few days ago and the emotions were completely different. She was afraid she would she they were she was afraid of the unknown she didn't know whether. Her family. Were they if they were trapped and in pain. But now in no way it is eight we sought a sense of relief. So a sense of comfort come over her saying it telling us that at least she now knows what exactly happened where her sister is where her nephew is and mandate it they said that they didn't get an opportunity yesterday to go to the site and see the wreckage. First hand and they told us last night. They don't need to they said we know. That they did indeed pass. They are content with the memories that they have baby went on a non it was beautiful they went on and on talking about how. And and do at Louise and Frankie and a husband how they had this happy beautiful. Life. And that's what they walked away from yesterday that's when they walked away with rather yesterday. Stephanie Ramos in Surfside Florida Stephanie thank you. Meanwhile there's a new questions about the cause of the collapse a city of search sat released documents from 2018 estimating. But it would cost nine point one million dollars to address issues raised in a report. That found quote major structural damage to the concrete below the pool deck including quote. Failed waterproofing. Let's go to Jason Bourne a structural engineer and a regional director. Oh and asked associates for more on this Jason thanks for being here I know your firm conducted a survey the building point one me. What did you find did you find he seems structural damage issues at this report seems to show. What I saw while I was on slate at that point was very similar to what was described in the the 2018 hour work. Why wouldn't the survey from then and what you shot. Cause you concern. Not I would say that no quite jumpsuit but what I saw didn't cause any concern that was very typical for a billion bits age and its location. Ends. You know were we specialize in frustration monitor that's what we typically see you re going to a building nets decline of the owner for us. Is to come and address these issues and get these things taking care. So given what you saw then a what was your reaction to see. What happened last. Complete shock I mean flabbergasted. There you go almost unable to compute. You know being an individual is spent my entire career working wood buildings. Seen this happen it is. Unfathomable. And so and based on your expertise and the survey all the information that's come out so far. Jim any idea what could've caused this. No I read many people. Put out so positions and right now the information is available room we can't. Pinpoint where the room. Where the initial problems sorted it restore the toppled going to start the bottom building their sins positions to both locations. Knows what causes wound Bergen the industry will be fun out over the next weeks and months as the investigation continues. And now there are some new concerns over whether the building sister tower. Might have similar issues are what can you tell us about that. I believe they're referring to the shipping towers in north building in the champagne showers east doling. I know that both buildings have underwent repair programs recently similar to what should win south was beginning. And this year. So I believe that the the self sour on sort of these towering more power are in sound condition monitored and are safe. And so are Gurney systemic changes that you think could be made to ensure something like this doesn't happen again. I don't know if you. There needs to be its the rules already in there that we need to maintain our buildings and salmon safe condition. I did not familiar with what else could be done to to enforce that at this point I think. Changes. You know what do Roy's gonna go forward with more. Attention to the detail what they're seeing what they're doing and win they're doing it. Going forward. And Jason any advice to people who live in around it in or around high rise buildings like this who who are feeling unsafe right now. This is a human tire anomalies she did anybody in in the industry anybody is familiar with designing construction this is a complete anomaly. You look through the history of the United States are built liens and you'd be hard pressed finds on the legs like this happening in the past. Your buildings are safe need to maintain them you take care of them. Are buildings are safe. All right we appreciate your time today's so much thank you for your analysis and but for those words of a Rea Sherman for for some people who may be feeling a little unsafe today thanks again. You're welcome thank you for a particular time she couldn't. We appreciate it. And you may three anchor TJ Holmes has been in Surfside throughout the weekend today he spoke with Florida congresswoman Debbie wasserman shelves. About the building collapse and how it's affecting the tight knit community let's listen. You'll allow the families an opportunity to go down it's of the rubble. Why was that important you know mayor Jack Daniel looking cop and the officials here really felt really doing it we're having both. This information is spreading spiraling food that there are doctored photos going out that made it look like the pilot wasn't actually being actively work on. But more importantly I know enough in my conversations with the some of the families. It bit both teams face traditions and because even they admit that that needs to be closer to their loved ones. This was really unprecedented. Bringing families quality team to hate disaster site while the section SB was still going on is unprecedented event. You know they've been reading humanity through the bureaucracy here because this is such an unprecedented tragedy that that's just not comparable and in America. History to hit you he represents. This district here this is all he did this is all I've learned so much and being down here about how tight knit this whole community is yeah north. Everybody doing not just the families with the extended family to see something like this just doesn't happen this is unimaginable. Witnesses this stuff. Nightmares literally these people. We're sleeping in their bets. And then so it is the stuff of nightmares that they're there. Then came crashing down with them in it. If and in this instance. And this is a tight knit community it is an everybody knows somebody not very need to clean any reason separates and I have friends who have family and friends in the building. Several different families so. Just despite the hype you have a little peace more than I have nothing piece of your heart tornadic. October we're holding on duffel because we have certainly seen miracles before all over the world people being pulled out a rubble but is there anything you have been told. Any indication any real. Conqueror oh mangled voice anything. Concrete that gives us hope that there are survivors and. I had a chance to sit down with the rest being teens that search and rescue yesterday and fast I'm not questioning and they face. Days are continuing to say that we believe it is there's still a chance it might be reported mean they've pulled people survivors out many hours later. Not usually can that's my proximity for the families of the pile where it's important because they get things begin to. Really. Embrace the gravity of the situation the enormity Evans. As long as they're saying they still are that they're gonna engage in search and rescue then there's hope that's the we have to hold on we're that we had one person in on one person found alive. Movies such an incredible blessing. That's Paramount right now that is the priority trying to find a survivor trying to save lives but the questions are coming about that bill. And we are starting to see reports that they have come out I'll ask you. This they relatively don't buildings and buildings just don't do this is there any indication anything you've seen. That points to negligence. So far I know what's early in about try to put jobless but to know for sure but that anything. This suggests that there was something negligent if somebody didn't do what they were supposed to do. Well clearly something went terribly wrong. But it is not responsible at this point to start speculating I'm going to be meeting and debriefed by the NI EST the federal agency that. Makes decisions about what it's going into a full investigation. That a disaster like this. With the structural integrity issues so they'll have structural engineers and forensic engineers. And they'll look to see you know how old. How this could've happened and whether it impacts the kind of changes that might need to be an inmate at the federal level. The building construction codes. We're gonna get its enemy and all of government approach to get into the bottom of this but let's let's focus on. Potentially rescuing survivors. There's a sister are paying the buildings and that's what some people have decided on their own they don't wanna be in it would you recommend they get out of their would you be comfortable wins. Next thing I've been an exact question many times mayor trials for cat mayor's outside Manhattan news you'll building code people go in and do it we'll. Didn't decide to evacuate the gay people the option of leaving and are also providing for those families feeling we'll need a place to stay. They they left the comfort level on the other families don't worship assured the families that there's nothing imminently dangerous about staying in those buildings but can't get it. It's understandable if it votes would want to make absolutely certain given this similarity if not almost identical construction about them. Woman last thing here and say nothing of the building doesn't like it got an up and down the coastline here. Last thing they go so when you when you came up here agree we have put my hand out the sick man. Thank you wanted to give I've been we need all the hugs right now to pick you up and down here for several days ago and. It's really hard hit really hard to look in the eyes. These families need just desperately. Want to be able to to receive their loved 1 emerged this morning I thought on TV and I'm person. Going close to the side one. One song was able to get. Birthday card horrific sent to his grandma was right there on the pilot was able to get it and kind of picture. I've heard. This is quote deeply personal and that the pain. Is going to be. Worse not better than it was not a 150 Salina unidentified. I'm accounts of what people and that that's what the death toll is going to mount regardless of whether there are survivors found and the enormity of the pain and it's gonna watch over this community even more than Narnia's inside his opinion. We appreciate you spend some time here with us and yet again conveying that message to. Our viewers as well. There are their hearts and their thoughts their prayers. What would this community right that we had to be here for the long haul in the cameras go away this community is still gonna need our support and I know I and my fellow elected officials. Still local state national weather we're gonna be here good to hold them up and get to the bottom of the so much you hear me yet. My thanks to TJ Holmes and representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz for that interviewing you can see more TJ's reporting later today on GMA three what you need to know. We're also expecting a press conference at 11:30 eastern time that will provide us with the latest from officials in Surfside and we will bring that to you live. As soon as it starts. Just been over six months since the first of the nineteen shots were administered and vaccination sites have been popping up it's an interesting places around the world. We'll take you a few of them like this one as Dracula as castle and Romania. After the break stay with us. Welcome back it's been more than six months since the first cove in nineteen vaccine was administered and since then. People have been rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated at some unique locations around the world. From stadiums to theaters to major tourist attractions take a look. First and second guess is there a Disneyland. I'm a huge deceiver my sisters you're going through is so cool to get to go to places bones associated with joy and happiness and health. Really feel like it's about his place on earth. We are from the United States that we live and Rachal. I saw on the Internet yesterday it might not it's a great reason to come to her we love but that is beautiful. Then we wanted to get the vaccines it was perfect and it's important. He can reasonably a lot of games and we're able to have. Us personal interaction. We hadn't Wallace. Some thought it was an audience was certainly that political Nick Jonas was in Latin and I'm. That did not happen and. I don't Eckstein to Long Beach convention center. I ended up walking into the front. Be terrace theater because the big feeder complexes all these counts and up. Ten out of there is actually has working for a Long Beach compress and I was attending an opera so it was weird. Still quiet. Sitting in the lobby remembering that I was sitting in his tickets and just a few years. There was definitely in very surreal experience. Michael B vaccination story. I was actually designated head Ecuador bracelet home of the Belmont Stakes. Meanwhile that we are exactly. Yet another pre derby tune up the famous war memorial gets off to a fast talk. As it turns out from respected to replace flu vaccination. Because there's all the studies at the track where people are milling about between races. And you can use the teller booths for Google those close to take all your crew. So it didn't take long and boom boom boom I had my vaccination no problem I was looking down for final straightaway racetrack. And I couldn't help thinking about them most important. Most famous race that I ever took place there which was when secretariat set the record in 1973. For the fastest. Actually see the front straightaway and realize how far whose. It's just amazing. Did I get a hesitant to jump through vehicle on innocent still on the gun doesn't London. Six did on the execution would continue. Sixty because he's headed I gather for a company that a hundred days after they don't don't sound problems and it's let's. And it's almost as soon as possible he announced its. Choice of vehicles for the from them. Mickelson didn't take away. That's. We here at the natural history museum. Where we just got vaccinated. What an amazing location. Have this monumental event that and how did you be vaccinated. He might Clementi. American natural history museum is really special needs a place where I spent my time to kids. There's an honesty there and high school it's never boring then there is none of them attacked an army animals. Things really talk about and and that included clothing get my shot underneath it into Wales. Had a six foot band aid on its web families telling him really strong. Show solidarity. And I thanks all those people who rolled up their sleeves and share their stories with us. At any minute now we're expecting another update from officials in Florida and that deadly building collapse in search we're gonna bring that live as soon as it happens right now what we'll take a quick break stay with us. Welcome back an investigation is underway after a deadly hot air balloon crash in New Mexico. The balloon hit a power line and the basket fell about 100 feet to the ground killing all five people on board. ABC's series Shah has the latest from Albuquerque. International bully blue look. This morning the urgent investigation into why this hot air balloon crashed into a power line detach in the gondola from the balloons envelope. And plummeting to the ground killing all five on board. PIE. Prior to where police eight hot air balloon. Over central and center. This video around 7 Saturday morning Schilling to deflated balloon falling landing on a home about a mile away don't go to the pirates hitters sure. And it just find demonstrated often they turn off the propane on it. The victims Albuquerque locals pilot Nicholas Smolinski merry and Martin Martinez a retired Albuquerque officer. And educators Susan and John Montoya their daughter Stacy telling us they were bound to celebrate their complaint first wedding out of. Everyone they met us distribute where they were just one animist. Exuded and groups who they water. New Mexico is famous for hot air ballooning. Home to Albuquerque as an emerald ball international balloon fiesta. Albuquerque school district officials sink overnight they gave the ride as a gift to Suzanne a beloved member of the community. On the district's vice principal while officials would not comment on the crashes cause they see strong winds can be a concern. Investigators had been focused on this area behind me that's where that basket and landed. This week they tell they'll be looking into factors like a wet there and the pilot. Just trying to piece together exactly what led up to the country's deadliest hot air balloon accident in by years. Diane. Trying to arrange shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico thanks serene. And that doesn't credits ABC news live update I'm dynasty of thanks for joining us in the river ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis so we're still waiting for that press conference that an update on the deadly building collapses Surfside Florida. We're expecting that any minute now we'll bring that you live as it happens I'll also see you back here. Again at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the break down. They say everybody.

