Abortion pill standoff underway after conflicting federal rulings

The arguments surround the FDA approval of mifepristone, a medication that has been available for more than 20 years and is used in more than half of abortions in the U.S.

April 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live