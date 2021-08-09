Transcript for Abortion rights take center stage in upcoming California recall election

70%. Other Americans want road to remain the law of the land a woman should be able to make a decision for. So. It. We don't meet California heading down hands with someone like Larry Elder who sent us this friends say he gets a chance he's going to cut. Funding for abortion services. He's going toward white extremist judges here in California. Imagine a abilities line item veto. To cut extension agreement that rising health care women from imagining governor of the state of California joining Republican governors and amicus brief. Supporting overturning roe anyway. Yeah you know state prosecutors on. Protection. Which is not present in the federal constitution as you know and it's certainly not present in Texas so. And the politicians are using it mr. Newsom is used it to scare people right now as of right now no I would not treason slots Mormon scriptures. Dance. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.