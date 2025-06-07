Abrego Garcia returned to US to face charges for alleged human smuggling

David Bier, the director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, offers insight into the criminal charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

June 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live