'Absolute chaos': 4 killed, 14 hurt in Chicago mass shooting

Four people were killed -- two men and two women -- and 14 others were wounded, including several who were hospitalized in critical condition, according to police. ABC News’ Olivia Rubin reports.

July 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live