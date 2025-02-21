Accused CEO shooter Luigi Mangione appears in court

The afternoon appearance in Manhattan's State Supreme Court marks Mangione's first hearing since his arraignment on the state charges in late December 2024.

February 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live