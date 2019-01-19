Transcript for Actress Laverne Cox speaks in LA at Women's March

I am so. You'd be here today to stand in solidarity. We've been up all kinds all over the world and it allies and accomplices. In this job. Are coming together today. Is a resisted. We come with demands for justice. Or equity we come to date decently. But we also com to spot. And it is my hope that are coming together today will also be one. He and we are resilient it's. And we are beautiful. We are beautiful because. For many years this aim at the Thomas it made me feel ugly on wordy and lovable. Four years ago I started to pass tax man is beautiful to remind myself and others and people. I am not beautiful despite might be hands my peak speeds might wide shoulders my deep voice in my heights. All the things that may need noticeably trans. I'm beautiful because. Of those thing. He Fed's plan. And I'm not beautiful despite its. It's sexual assault I have survived. That eating the violence that discrimination. He harassment. I am beautiful because I found a way to survive and acknowledge the truth. Of what is happened to me but not be overly defined by those students Tuesday. In these truth these experiences with the love and forgiveness in my higher.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.