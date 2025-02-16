Actress talks importance of diverse representation in media

Actress, writer and director Erika Alexander joins ABC News Live to discuss Color Farm Media and Color Farm Impact.

February 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live