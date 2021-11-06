Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans

More
ABC’s Juju Chang talks to transgender advocates who say anti-trans sports bans are aimed at a problem that doesn’t exist.
14:27 | 06/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:27","description":"ABC’s Juju Chang talks to transgender advocates who say anti-trans sports bans are aimed at a problem that doesn’t exist.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78229734","title":"Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans","url":"/US/video/advocates-fight-trans-athletes-states-school-sports-bans-78229734"}