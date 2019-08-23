11-year-old boy, snorkeler latest shark attack victims A boy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is recovering after being bit in the foot, and a woman snorkeling in Hawaii was bit on her hip and lower back, authorities said.

11-year-old Italian tourist bitten by shark off coast of Fort Lauderdale The boy was with his family, wading in knee-deep water, when he said he felt the shark's teeth; he was rushed to the hospital where he received 17 stitches.