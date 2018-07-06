Aerial view of Kilauea Volcano's lava flowing, pouring into the ocean

More
This USGS video shows lava flowing out of Kilauea Volcano's fissure 8 on Hawaii's Big Island and then entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay and Vacationland.
1:02 | 06/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aerial view of Kilauea Volcano's lava flowing, pouring into the ocean

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55725530,"title":"Aerial view of Kilauea Volcano's lava flowing, pouring into the ocean","duration":"1:02","description":"This USGS video shows lava flowing out of Kilauea Volcano's fissure 8 on Hawaii's Big Island and then entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay and Vacationland.","url":"/US/video/aerial-view-kilauea-volcanos-lava-flowing-pouring-ocean-55725530","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.