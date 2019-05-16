African-American man outraged after Texas deputy mistook him for fugitive

More
Viral video shows a Harris County, Texas, deputy sheriff attempting to take Clarence Evans into custody outside his home on May 8, 2019.
1:06 | 05/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for African-American man outraged after Texas deputy mistook him for fugitive
Thanks those so if for was apparent puzzlement. You know not seen he was just he it is what sit around and on this guy he's a meaningful when he's down. And I and I as the house price relative. I'm. It. Is important. Improvement on current. She quit the on. But. I don't know. I don't. And did not quit. Don't. Know. Yeah yeah. Yeah. A. Are you that apple out. Yeah. It. Yeah. I don't it is. And apparently want me and and you want and I'll let you want to. I yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Viral video shows a Harris County, Texas, deputy sheriff attempting to take Clarence Evans into custody outside his home on May 8, 2019.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63082402","title":"African-American man outraged after Texas deputy mistook him for fugitive","url":"/US/video/african-american-man-outraged-texas-deputy-mistook-fugitive-63082402"}