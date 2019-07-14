Transcript for African American museum founder discovered dead in trunk of car

One small tribute place in the ground Saturday at the African American Museum in Baton Rouge saying we'll miss you mommy it's the typical class. On this particular industries. Left me empty. The body of 35 your oath eighty Roberts Joseph was found in the trunk of a car Friday. On Adams avenue and Ben ruse she was the founder and curator of Odeo as Williams now and then exam. African American history every African American person and know their history. She wanted to show he history she wanted to detect she history she went into that daily history well known and well loved in the community. For the last forty years and owner of got closed Mercedes. She started could. Which was me against drugs in Bala. Sosa's big thing was still attain. The celebration that marked the end of slavery for African American slaves in Texas that came two years after the rest of the slaves in this country where free. Just address. To embrace our history. And I'm up ads and demanded to know well reading news you know. Joseph have a large June 18 celebration after news am I to do religion teen celebrations that she wanted to mean you know a little bit about his future hinting. And she actually want us to come together into one can't city robbers Joseph a well loved member of the community and leaving it with a monument of her life's work.

