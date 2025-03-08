After 40 years on the run, escaped prisoner located and caught

Jorge Milla-Valdes escaped from a Puerto Rican prison in 1987. The Puerto Rico Department of Justice believed he was living under the name Luis Aguirre.

March 8, 2025

