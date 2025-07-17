AG Pam Bondi visits Alcatraz for briefing after Trump's order to reopen prison

Attorney General Pam Bondi visited Alcatraz on Thursday to assess the viability of reopening the infamous prison.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live