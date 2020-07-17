Transcript for Ahmaud Arbery's mother makes emotional appeal to judge

My firm. Is currently written is leading. National unity on the ground short acting. It is not when. There's anything wrong but refugee. He routes. British. Courtroom mountains in their homes. Actions groups I know. I don't. It sounded a home. We need that protection and around. Actually for a lot of room. I am doing everything at your home. I been there you. I don't die. Used her. And I asked him is just. Tim yeah Boston rob thank you get my. Birth everything is the inspectors. But I don't control. But it's with me. Additionally. Somewhere her son's murder. Outrage if he. I haven't written reminds parents Martin. I'm actually doing. Just to stay in fact my home. At actually at my hospital. Oh yeah who met her vision her parents Q. Sean Hannity air here. Revolution. I don't really need and merit my. And don't do that doesn't happen you don't community have been wrong. What if it's usually is independent thinking. Yeah that's right you're asking. College. From Athens. To keep them behind bars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.