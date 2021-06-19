Good Samaritans help deer cross road in Wisconsin Some Good Samaritans helped a pair of fawns cross the road near a highway in Wisconsin, guiding them back to the woods safely.

Good Samaritans lending helping hand to those in need in Texas Google says that searches for things like, "Donate to Texas winter storm," have surged more than 5,000% since Tuesday and Texans themselves are opening their hearts to their neighbors.

Couple rescued after crash sends car into Long Island canal A chain-reaction crash sent a couple in their 70s plunging into a Long Island canal, from which they were rescued by police and good Samaritans.