Transcript for Air Force veteran supports victims of gun violence in her community

From a distance it looks like an ice cream truck children in southeast DC flocked to it but get up close and there's a stark reminder of how violent these streets can be. A memorial full of young faces jewel want to hardy knows all there stories this is part of her youth outreach called guns down Friday. They they seem likely the key principle yes they do where and different neighborhoods every single day yeah. And I'm balancing around the convenient. Miss party as she's known around here is an air force vet she says the violence here ten rival a war zone this summer's been especially hard. Elaine saying. Yeah thirteen year old John. Like a show and tell me so it I have to live in the neighborhood every single day miss parties mission is simple support. Through donation she gives school supplies meals and trips to Six Flags for kids who lost loved ones to gun violence. Like missy Scott and mom thanks lewd last year her twin brother Maurice was shot and killed he was just fifteen years old. I'd rather than. Is when he played through. Very fun of the amount. Honestly it is trading Monday. I think about it. I did therapy for two years. Just to give back on track. I'm so when asking neighborhoods like this and they explains that problem. And it would melt there. This isn't just an issue in southeast DC take a look behind me this mural highlights teens killed all over the nation's capital. And the statistics are even more troublesome when you include Virginia and Maryland. Since Tony 14320. Of those killed in the DMV 100 include. In so far this year more than 3400 children and teens have been shot across the country. But from his party there's hope and success stories like DC's -- Quan brown who's now at Harvard you know it. All of and it's all about connect and unity in our community it's really kind. Our community ties the word Alex per share ABC news Washington.

