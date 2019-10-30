Transcript for Aircraft fight fires in California valley ranges

And guys so one of the ways to tackle these mass of flames are with helicopters on flying over those hills and canyons. In just rinsing them in water you see it bears are wondering and cleansing and Dell. He's at an air base close to LA and Riverside California. Claimed he'd just talk about where you are right now and how the pilots are fighting this blaze icu with some wondering now. Yeah Kimberly we're here at the haven't Ryan air attack base this is run by cal fire I'm gonna warn you it's gonna get very loud here probably in a couple of minutes we had arrived here. At about 7:30 this morning and were hoping to show you some of the aircraft that are out or some of the tankers and helicopters that are based here. But they got a call right as we were getting here one lead based managers here. Brian rise didn't tell us a little bit about what happened at a fire not far from here right so yeah they did have a dispatcher in nuevo. So is only about a mile away just over these hills here behind this time so everything smaller aircraft from here got sent that fire. They're actually overhead right now they're gonna come back can get another load I think they weren't released so look at right take on a load get ready for the next firing them shut down here. That is in no way runs not far from here it's been hung in the water fire and yes they got structures involved. It was this an early launch was it be you normally don't wants this early in the morning I'm. Normally we don't but since we are having these wind events. They did do an early up on all aircraft so we are ready to go at 7 o'clock this morning normally they don't come until 10 o'clock. For the fixed wing aircraft out here. So how big is the worry then with the wind coming in all of this going on he viewed as a sort of bringing in extra staff you're ready to go earlier. To come on a heightened state of alert. Yeah we are with that wind event just like he said heightened. State we did bring on some actress CW and helicopters to help out and like said we are on early so we're ready to go early. You know there's been fired fire certain over over night so we come in and there's. Party fires burning. This is one of nineteen air tanker bases in California I understand historically one of the busiest right. Yes they can be worked one of the want to stay open year round where some of the northern once closed for the winner. On the gets pretty busy. So this is sort of rounds. This is where in a few minutes you said the planes will come back in a melt they'll park Friday near again it's front and get pretty loud but tell me about what will happen when they come in here though they'll have to. Get more fire retardant and the dumping water and Byron turner with a drubbing. Yes so it's a mix. The fire return is basically just water in the outer gets mixed together on the tankers will hold 12100 gallons of her fiery tarred and so they're actually landing right now they'll landing and now. This news coming here. The that is thicker 73. Tinker 73. Based out of here so big he's gonna taxiing here. Piltz stay Ryan he'll take a load of retardant and and I think there are released so they will shut down and just get ready for the next morning. And before it's too loud in here lay him out of Hanover and to show this is where the to tell us what these tanks sorry this is what so those are holding tanks so. These horizontal ones here hold 121000 gallons of retardant in each one. And that big tall one is our. Silent little colds and dried powder not a it's gonna get loud here he's in a fire at the pump and get them ready we'll. You've got some and other helicopters and some contract helicopters tonight your helicopters. They are near. For reinforcements. And how long early. About green out more minutes. I'm very happy for a minute and of about five minute turnaround for them to come and think. Hillary part and then get back out look at. You all day here lineup. I think you claimed he was there in Riverside California so you see that they're the pilots are working hard.

