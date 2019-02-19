Airlines to add gender options when booking trips

Major airlines will soon offer passengers who don't identify as "male" or "female" more options when booking tickets to travel.
0:42 | 02/19/19

Transcript for Airlines to add gender options when booking trips

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

