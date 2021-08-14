Transcript for Albuquerque middle schooler fatally shoots fellow student

Around 12:45 PM today we were dispatched to Washington middle school here in downtown Albuquerque. And regards to a shooting call. We certainly soon learned that an isolated shooting between two male students taking place. One had been shot another one that fired the weapon. The suit and fire the weapon is in police custody right now and in our investigation. The student shot hasn't fortunately passed away this time. The students were all made safe quickly by school personnel if yes please in school resource officers. As well as an APS police officer who was on scene and outside when the shooting occurred. Was able to immediately rushed over to escalate the situation and take the offender into custody was no further violence. We don't think there's any danger. You don't think there's any other shooters outstanding right now are any other victims. Most of the students for left home some of the students are still here as we conduct our investigation. As far as we can tell almost all the parents have been notified at this point including the parents of both our shooter and the victims. Aspen. Terrible day parade this terrible day this community. But. To send out my thoughts and prayers to. All of our students all of our families impacted by this. Horrible a dead. I want it also say thank you to the staff at Washington middle school. Showed tremendous courage and strength and keeping the other students safe com. And a cut them out safely to their families especially are our school resource officer ran. Towards the event. And tried to help. He escalated the situation and tried provide assistance that the victim. Out Washington we've we've -- have school on Monday but staff will be there will be working with our. Our counselors and therapists to help prepare. So that when this Chilton return. Equipped to handle them. Their concerns in coming back to this war.

