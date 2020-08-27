Transcript for Aldridge: Players wanted to ‘recenter’ focus on important issues

Let's bring in David Aldridge editor in chief of the athletic DC thanks so much for joining us tonight. My pleasure now. We saw that frustration boiled over yesterday starting with the NBA as players walked off the court and in spreading throughout the sports world as games were postponed in multiple sports. What are you hearing now from NBA players and coaches as far as how they're approaching what to do next. Well you know they're going to meet with the owners of the teams on Thursday afternoon it and trying to lay out specifically what it is they want from the from the teams in the league going forward the leagues are in. And the owners of committed 300 million dollars towards various social justice issues that. The players I think when he Drew Mormino Ambon com and when you see I'm Simpson's specifics I'm. Whether that has to do with the election are going quarter addressing. Com legislative actions as the bucks and asked them the I'm not walker then Wisconsin state legislature I'm there they want specifics about what owners are willing to do what beliefs when do group. Who who who. After George Floyd's death there were questions from some players on whether finishing the season even made sense but they wanted to be able to use their platform to speak out on cases like Rihanna Taylor so. What's your sense now to the players still think that they can have an impact in getting some action on addressing these cases of police violence or reserve feeling of I'm resignation. I think it's a little bit of both I think some of the players are frustrated that all of the work that they put into in the league put into raising social justice awareness. I'm still. Winds up being overwhelmed by this latest shooting in the Sunday and into notion and there was or. Frustration there are real frustration amongst the players and that in the sense that they don't think anything's been accomplished. And they wanted to kind of breeze senator people's focus and attention and I think they felt like walking out. On Wednesday and then Thursday it is the only tool that they had to really kind of pre sooner the focus of the nation on the things that they thought were important. I'm sure you've seen this video just won a player for those who may not have seen LA clippers coach Doc Rivers what he had to say earlier this week. Really wants to kill. Little ones didn't shot it's really. Why we each. This country and this country yeah. So emotional and and you similar Lee were emotional on your podcasts. About when you were talking about being tired of people pretending like it's the same for everybody has these things continue to happen to black Americans specifically. How do you processing all this personally and the role of sports and and he's young players in tackling these systemic issues and isn't too much pressure on them. Well let me answer I think overall handling it hour by hour grilling you know I'm pits it's difficult com. Seeing the players' you don't range in age obviously throughout their began an oblique. And some of the young players haven't had to deal with anything like this and it's new to him but it's also due to older players are none of us have dealt with this kind of we don't national. Reckoning in the midst of a global pandemic it's a pretty solid 12 puncher and it's very difficult to kind of process everything that has happened as a result of that over the past few. I mean you do the best that you can't let and you don't do it. Consistently and you don't do it well all the time temperature try to do the best you can and I think that's what the players are doing me trying to. Come up with solutions and and be relevant in this discussion to the extent that they can while also don't being competitive. People at the top of their profession who want to try and win a championship former general and. For so many American sports are an escape and then a place for entertainment how difficult do you think it'll be for players in these leagues so ultimately return to that in and work through this in the days ahead if they do return to the court. It'll be difficult I won't be easy there will be some players who still live feel like they they should be there Brinkley Tom. But I think that they will get through it now when they. I think what they have come to understand most of them come to understand is that near power is in nearing in their collective voice. I'm it will be very different if you had 400 disparate voices around the country seeing this as a postal one unified silent voice. You don't 300. Players in Orlando sing the same thing over and over again. I'm that's what they can do that's really all they can do. And hopefully with the help me be additional help of of the owners of the teams and only because they can do war. David Aldrich with thank you so much for your time appreciate it put thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.