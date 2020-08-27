-
Now Playing: LeBron James calls for justice for Breonna Taylor
-
Now Playing: Pro sports cancelling games
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: Chemical Safety
-
Now Playing: Fact vs. fiction on mail-in voting for the 2020 election
-
Now Playing: Texas woman walks lost llama from her car
-
Now Playing: Baby sea turtles scramble across North Carolina beach
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 27, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Overall crime has dropped, but murders are rising
-
Now Playing: Acting DHS Secretary on Hurricane Laura, Kenosha protests
-
Now Playing: Communities rally in wake of Hurricane Laura
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard scares away shark from swimmers
-
Now Playing: CDC now says ‘testing may be considered’ after critics callout new guidelines
-
Now Playing: Professional sports leagues refuse to play after Jacob Blake shooting
-
Now Playing: 4 dead after Hurricane Laura hits coast
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Laura continues to weaken as it moves inland
-
Now Playing: I'm 16 and went to the hospital twice for COVID-19. This is what it's like
-
Now Playing: Chemical fire breaks out after Hurricane Laura batters Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Jacob Blake shooting 'pierced the soul of our nation,' Harris says
-
Now Playing: Harris slams Republicans ahead of final night of convention