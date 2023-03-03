Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison without parole for the shooting deaths of his wife and son.

March 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live