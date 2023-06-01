Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to federal financial crimes

ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire has more on why Murdaugh might have pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of federal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering.

June 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live