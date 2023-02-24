Alex Murdaugh set to return to the stand in his double-murder trial

During the defense’s questioning, Murdaugh admitted that he lied to the police about his whereabouts at the time of Paul and Maggie’s death’s, but he claimed he did not kill them.

February 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live