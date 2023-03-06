Alex Murdaugh undergoing a 45-day evaluation before transfer to maximum security prison

The disgraced former attorney was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for murdering his son and wife in South Carolina.

March 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live