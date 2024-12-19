Alleged 'drone' sightings confounding officials, residents

ABC News' Jay O'Brien traveled to Mine Hill, New Jersey, where many alleged "drones" have been spotted to talk to residents about the sightings. Experts explain how not everything is as it seems.

December 19, 2024

