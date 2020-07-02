Transcript for Alleged El Paso mass shooting suspect hit with federal hate-crime charges

Suspected gunman in the El Paso Wal-Mart massacre is now facing federal hate crime charges he's accused of killing 22 people last August. Prosecutors say he carried out the attack in hopes of scaring Latinos into leaving the US he also faces murder charges and could face the death. Subtlety. Lawmakers and Virginia have voted to eliminate a holiday celebrating confederate generals the holiday created more that created more than 100 years ago honored generals Robert. Several cities in the state previously stopped observing it.

