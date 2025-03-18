'Many' alleged gang members deported by Trump didn't have criminal records in US: ICE

Many of the noncitizens deported pursuant to the Alien Enemies Act did not have criminal records, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said in a sworn filing.

March 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live