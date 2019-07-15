Transcript for Alleged victims confront Jeffrey Epstein in court

A federal judge delaying a decision on bail for Jeffrey Epstein the government reacting after hearing from two of at things alleged accusers in court this morning. Both. Support the government's position of no bail both believe not only a C a flight risk. For the obvious reasons but off so that that is the only way to secure the safety of the community. Epstein has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking of underage girls. Jeffrey Epstein in court this morning after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking of underage girls his attorneys presented a quart a fourteen point proposal. Outlining bail conditions including home detention and electronic monitoring. Also offering to put up his 77 million dollar New York home and a private jet as collateral to secure bond. But going Epstein a serial sexual predator. Prosecutors argued in a letter responding to the bill request that electronic monitoring would merely give the defendant less of a head start in week. Noting Epstein according to financial records is worth more than 500. Million dollars I feel like has wealth should not be something that's able to be leveraged. There read more women now speaking out to ABC news. About Epstein the rest and why they believe he should stay in jail pending trial. They claim in the early two thousands when they were seventeen. In acquaintance recruiting each of them separately to go to this Palm Beach mansion to give him a massage but they all say Epstein attempt to woo and touch them and grew eight agree when he refused to allow. At their request we are not identifying them or showing their faces and have altered their voices. It's manipulative refused if he's very. Pre calculated the there's some sum payment. Records clearly not start so then why would start now. And there are new allegations and being used his wealth to buy silence prosecutors say he paid. Witnesses a combined 350000. Dollars to stay quiet. That was with her ABC news New York.

