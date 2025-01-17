Altadena mourns loss of school in California fire

The Aveson Charter School in Altadena served around 300 elementary school students, and some of those children lost both their school and home.

January 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live