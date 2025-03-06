Altadena musician on losing home to Eaton fire

Altadena jazz musician Dale Fielder shared his experience losing his historic record collection, instruments and life-long personal music archive to the Eaton wildfire.

March 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live