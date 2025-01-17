Altadena resident watched as home burned in California fire

Sylvie Andrews, an Altadena resident, joins ABC News to share how her community has remained united during this difficult time.

January 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live