From altar boy to Pope, few are surprised

Pope Leo XIV’s brother describes to ABC News’ Alex Perez a young South Side Chicagoan almost preordained to reach the highest ranks of the Catholic church. Many others agree.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live