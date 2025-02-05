Amber alert issued for pregnant 16-year-old in Wisconsin

The pregnant 16-year-old, Sophia Franklin, is believed to be with the 40-year-old father of her unborn baby, according to Beaver Dam police.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live