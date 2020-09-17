Transcript for What America owes descendants of slavery

America rose descendants of slaves. The unabated opportunity and that would never give. Or. For many crimes act as an apology and recognition. Of all the actor. It's not over 400 years. Forty acres in and you'll show that they can begin to generate generational welfare families. And power and to be a part in decision making freedom. Freedom. Here doesn't. BP's. Damaged us. And. Just feel apart. He'll feel this country. We want to own a piece. Regional and relaying. Yeah. Miracles I'm need. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.