What America owes descendants of slavery

More
African Americans detail what they feel America owes descendants of enslaved people.
1:11 | 09/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What America owes descendants of slavery
America rose descendants of slaves. The unabated opportunity and that would never give. Or. For many crimes act as an apology and recognition. Of all the actor. It's not over 400 years. Forty acres in and you'll show that they can begin to generate generational welfare families. And power and to be a part in decision making freedom. Freedom. Here doesn't. BP's. Damaged us. And. Just feel apart. He'll feel this country. We want to own a piece. Regional and relaying. Yeah. Miracles I'm need. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"African Americans detail what they feel America owes descendants of enslaved people.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73076604","title":"What America owes descendants of slavery","url":"/US/video/america-owes-descendants-slavery-73076604"}