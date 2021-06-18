24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

America Strong: Small acts making big change

Georgia native Anthony Talley created a campaign called &ldquo;$1 Thursdays,&rdquo; when he collects a single dollar from strangers and puts that money to work in his community.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live