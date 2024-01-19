Ex-American Airlines flight attendant arrested for allegedly taking video of minor

The defendant, Estes Carter Thompson III, is also alleged to have possessed recordings of four additional female passengers who also used bathrooms aboard the same aircraft.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live