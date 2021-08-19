Transcript for American Ballet Theatre principal dancer and drag queen on his multiple personas

Our next guest is a man of many talents of principal dancer with the American ballet theater a singer a member of the dragged posse that dairy queen's it now also there. The book center center of funny sexy said. Almost memoir of a boy in valley James White side. Thank you so much for joining us tonight. As a. It'd be here thank you so my last. He ever has been focused around Danson a visual arts what prompted you to make your literary debut. I've been dreaming that's for a long time and actually came up the title when I was one years old and centrist senator mean Sandra stages and death. But it's a place I was woman's sense. That's a good I can I did not know what center center meant so I feel in light thank you for that. Hey you write your complicated relationship with the world of ballet in that sometimes you feel unable to express your true self through your art. House up. Well I generally play straight men in classical ballet I made appearances on late cells sleeping beauty. I am men now a man and pines is expressed or insults elsewhere and that's where drag and music comment. And I write music and an Ormond dragons all really fumbling premier expressed I saw an irate and. Eight year also successful as you said drag queen in singer through your Alter egos what's it like to juggle these. Other personal honors along with the very rigid and traditional world of ballet. Well ballet is my true hi Shannon does my last word been dancing since I was nine years olds but. Really juggling so much has just enjoying. Freedom of expression which is something that's really important. And something that I held against other people and Dresser than doing the other. If throughout the book you emphasizing the importance of being your true authentic an on apologetic self. What advice you give someone who who's struggling with that. The sale try to find your confidence in yourself try to Bennis and security I think it's really hard to express yourself when you are afraid of what other people. So in the last insecurity you more freedom real hostages go forever enshrined it in two at all. How did you learn that lesson yourself if you go back and channel that nine year old little boy won't insure at times was kind of unsure about. Being truly authentic how to jolts Millie get from that police to where you are now. I think it has the lawsuit parents. My mother and my father instilled in me sensitive creative freedom and free spiritedness. And they just. Really said it was OK to be a little different and and it ends. And finally the stages is coming back to life now with the full season anti American ballet theatre opening up in October. Miss most about live performances. My favorite thing about live performance as the exchange of energy and its audience and upper or Mars. There is nothing that compares a lot of our in my opinion and action now we yet did you like and some sort of American ballet theater at this ball. James White side we thank you so much center's center of funny sexy sad almost memoir of a boy in ballet is available. Wherever books are sold.

