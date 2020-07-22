Transcript for 'American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here?' | Tuesday at 9|8c on ABC

If someone had told me pandemic was cutting its frustrating that we are where we are given what we knew in January weak tropical. We didn't take this seriously it is the genie out of the bottle. That would surprise me he thought this Connors nothing was done to protect and fury. We had an invader he had something ensure our basis and are difficult days are ahead please don't want you if I think it was chaotic people. Outbreaks an area every day. Every hour there's. Who was responsible. Now and Tuesday night the extraordinary only to have that special hotline was America still under prepared what went wrong. And win and what is our path forward as long as I'm healthy weird he's going. American catastrophe. How did we get here Tuesday night at 98 centralized in BC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.