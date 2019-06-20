Transcript for American charged with espionage appears in Russian court

Paul Whelan a former US marine was held by Russia Alan espionage charges. And he pleaded directly the president trumpet to help him get out of jail on so take a listen in this. I Kimberly yes this is one of the rare occasions when we can actually see full we Linda Paloma US marine. Is now being held in Russia full almost six months since his arrest on spying charges. Today in court he made it appeals that president trump. Calling for is helpless and he's the victim of the political kidnapping by Russia win and accused Russian authorities of deliberately isolating him trying to pressure him to confess. Winds family have said that he is a political hostage in Russia and increasingly the State Department has also been criticizing rush to do minding. The rush to present evidence for why. Leland is being held. Russia still has not made public the charges against queen and a Russian of that wins Russian lawyers have told is that. He is basically accused of acquiring classified material while his lawyers say is that it is the victim of a sex they say that he was given. This material on a cod. By a road a longtime Russian friend. He didn't the material on it was classified they say that this friend works for the Russian security services that basically this was a sting operation. Now the question is when Vladimir Putin and president trump me at the end of this month in Japan and G-20 will present some rays Sweden's case.

