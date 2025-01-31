American figure skating community in mourning

Rowan Le Coq, a figure skater and friend of one of the midair collision victims, joins ABC News Live to discuss the reaction of the American figure skating community in the wake of the tragedy.

January 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live