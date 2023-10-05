American missionary Jeff Woodke reveals hostage story and his road to recovery

In his first television interview, ABC News’ Matt Gutman spoke to Jeff Woodke about his six and a half years held hostage in West Africa by al-Qaeda-linked terrorists and his long road to recovery.

October 5, 2023

