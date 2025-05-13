Andrew Tate accuser takes legal action over alleged abuse

ABC News’ Linsey Davis reported on abuse allegations made by Andrew Tate’s ex-girlfriend Bri Stern amid his rape and human trafficking charges in Romania. Tate has denied all charges.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live