Animal shelter workers evacuate pets amid bush fire

More
A rapidly moving bush fire in Hawaii last weekend forced the evacuation of the Maui Humane Society's animal shelter.
1:22 | 09/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Animal shelter workers evacuate pets amid bush fire
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"A rapidly moving bush fire in Hawaii last weekend forced the evacuation of the Maui Humane Society's animal shelter. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72781045","title":"Animal shelter workers evacuate pets amid bush fire","url":"/US/video/animal-shelter-workers-evacuate-pets-amid-bush-fire-72781045"}