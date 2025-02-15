Animals enjoy Valentine's treats at Florida aquarium

Animals at Tampa's Florida Aquarium enjoyed Valentine's Day treats, including heart-shaped strawberries and ice treats with their favorite snacks.

February 15, 2025

